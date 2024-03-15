Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Selena Gomez Throws A Birthday Party For A Fan With Cancer

March 15, 2024 11:11AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Timothy Bobrovitsky has documented his journey with stage 4 cancer on TikTok since diagnosis in September of 2022,  and was able to live out his dream of meeting Selena Gomez after she saw one of his videos and reached out.  

 

@timothyy.b THANK YOU ALL FOR MAKING MY DREAMS COME TRUE @Rare Beauty @Selena Gomez ♬ original sound – Tim:)

She threw a birthday party for him at her office!! 

@timothyy.b Truly such a dream come true 🔋❤‍🩹@Rare Beauty @Selena Gomez ♬ original sound – kardashianicon

 

