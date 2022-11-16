Selena Gomez’s mom cannot bring herself to watch Selena’s ‘﻿My Mind & Me’ ﻿documentary

Courtesy Apple TV+

Selena Gomez ﻿bares her soul in her new Apple TV+ documentary, ﻿Selena Gomez: ﻿My Mind & Me, but there’s one person close to her that has yet to watch it: her mother.

The tell-all documentary explores Selena’s emotional and mental journeys over the past six years, beginning at Selena’s canceled 2016 Revival Tour and ending with her promoting mental health awareness at the White House in May.

Director ﻿Alek Keshishian﻿ explained why Selena’s mother, ﻿Mandy Teefey, hasn’t seen it yet.

“Mandy hasn’t yet felt ready to watch it,” he told ﻿Entertainment Weekly﻿. “… She’s not quite ready because of the pain for her of watching what her daughter went through.”

The director continued to explain, “It’s very difficult for her and her family, obviously. The complicated feelings of a parent knowing her daughter suffered like that, and that she wasn’t able to help.” He also admitted Teefey had “huge reservations” about the project because of that.

He continued, “Obviously making a documentary or even speaking about it in a sense, it’s like recutting yourself a little bit and having to face that moment again.”

Despite Teefey’s inability to bring herself to watch such a raw and emotional documentary, the director praised the matriarch for being a positive force in Selena’s life.

“Mandy is a really brave woman and she does a lot of work as well to help in the mental health space. And you see where Selena gets that desire to help others and to treat other people as equals,” said Keshishian﻿. “… It all comes from Mandy, in her upbringing.”

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me﻿ is streaming now on Apple TV+.

