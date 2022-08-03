Selena Gomez’s ﻿’Selena + Chef﻿’ returning soon

Courtesy of HBO Max

Selena Gomez is heading back to the kitchen for a new round of Selena + Chef, with its fourth season premiering on August 18. The trailer is out now.

In a press release, Warner Media says this season will take us to the beautiful Malibu beach, where the Grammy winner will invite her friends and family to help her master the culinary arts. This time, famed chefs ﻿Gordon Ramsay﻿﻿, ﻿Priya Krishna, ﻿Matty Matheson, Rachael Ray, Devonn Francis, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, ﻿Paola Velez, Nick DiGiovanni and Adrienne Cheatham will be on hand to whip the “Wolves” singer into shape.

These esteemed chefs have the important task of guiding Selena through recipes and giving her tips to avoid kitchen disasters. They will have their hands full because, as seen in the trailer, Selena finds herself in questionable situations with cooking utensils.

While some chefs will continue to educate Selena virtually, Chef Ramsay becomes the first in-person guest on the show and declares, “We’re f***ed” when Selena admits her cooking skills are severely lacking.

As with the past three seasons, all guest stars will highlight a certain cause or charity. Since ﻿Selena + Chef ﻿began airing, it has raised $400,000 for 26 organizations.

Selena previously said in a statement, “I am looking forward to another season of being in the kitchen with some of the world’s best chefs. Hopefully, my skills have improved. More importantly, we’ve been able to raise money for incredible charitable organizations.”

The beloved cooking show will air in three parts. Three episodes will premiere on August 18. Three more will arrive on the streamer the following week. The final batch of episodes — four in all — will premiere September 1 for the season finale.

