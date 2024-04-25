Selena’s boyfriend Benny Blanco says falling for her was a ‘Clueless’ moment

Remember when Taylor Swift sang, “Dreaming about the day when you wake up and find/ That what you’re looking for has been here the whole time?” Apparently that’s what happened between Taylor’s BFF Selena Gomez and Selena’s boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine, Benny says he and Selena had known each other professionally and as friends for nearly 10 years before they fell for each other. “I was the last one to know,” says the producer.

“It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice,” he continues. “And then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love.’”

These days Benny is switching up his focus from his songwriting and producing career to his cooking career, readying his first cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends. He tells WSJ. Magazine that he and Selena, who has a cooking show on the Food Network, cook together all the time. In fact, they made a steak dinner for both their families that included Selena’s corn casserole and Benny’s corn bread with honey butter.

“I just love entertaining and pleasing people,” he says. “Doesn’t everyone want to be cared for, whether it’s your friend or a lover or your family? Doesn’t it feel good when someone makes you something?”

Fun fact: Open Wide includes a recipe for deep-frying a watch, because one of his best friends, Ed Sheeran, once gave him a $16,500 Rolex and that’s what he did with it. He claims it still works.

