Selfie Saves Woman’s Life From Stroke

Juanita Branch was taking a few shoots to update her profile picture. When she scrolled through her photos, she noticed her face became droopy. She checked herself in the mirror and face something was off with her face. She called an ambulance and was able to get to the hospital quickly. When she told the doctors what she had been doing when she discovered she was having a stroke, she showed them the pictures with the time stamp. Because of this, doctors were able to give her the life saving drug.