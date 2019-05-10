Semi Crashes Into ODOT Work Crew
By WHBC
May 10, 2019 @ 11:52 AM

(ONN) – A group of construction workers narrowly avoided a deadly situation on an Ohio highway.

They jumped out of the way just in time as a semi crashed into their work zone on U.S. 23 in Marion County.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says none of its workers were seriously injured.

Crews were repairing potholes when the crash happened.

ODOT says the workers moved out of the way just in time.

They are all okay, just a little shaken up.

ODOT says ‘Move Over Slow Down’ isn’t just a slogan for them, it’s a something that can save lives.

