Semi-Finals: “Best Christmas Movie of All Time” Results…

This is it! For all the stocking stuffers! We asked, and YOU answered. The results for the semi-finals are in! Christmas Vacation vs A Christmas Story, tomorrow!
SEMI-FINALS RESULTS:
Poll 1: 183 votes
Christmas Vacation 61%
Home Alone 39%
Poll 2: 137 votes
A Christmas Story 51%
The Santa Clause 49%
ROUND 2 RESULTS:
Poll 1: 88 Votes
A Christmas Story 60%
Miracle on 34th St 40%
Poll 2: 178 Votes
Die Hard 34%
The Santa Clause 66%
Poll 3: 92 Votes
It’s a Wonderful Life 29%
Christmas Vacation 71%
Poll 4: 105 Votes
Jingle All the Way 17%
Home Alone 83%
ROUND 1 RESULTS:
Poll 1: 167 Votes
Christmas Vacation 66%
How the Grinch Stole Christmas 34%
Poll 2: 108 Votes
Elf 46%
A Christmas Story 54%
Poll 3: 68 Votes
White Christmas 44%
Jingle All the Way 56%
Poll 4: 156 Votes
Home Alone 76%
Nightmare Before Christmas 24%
Poll 5: 155 Votes
Polar Express 33%
The Santa Clause 67%
Poll 6: 87 Votes
A Muppet Christmas Carol 38%
It’s A Wonderful Life 62%
Poll 7: 79 Votes
Scrooged 35%
Miracle on 34th St 65%
Poll 8: 63 Votes
Die Hard 83%
Iron Man 3 17%