Senate Passes ‘Heartbeat Bill’, Now Goes To House

(WHBC) – The Ohio Senate has passed a bill that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The so called ‘Heartbeat Bill’, which would be one of the nation’s strictest bans on the procedure, passed along party lines – 19 to 13 – on Wednesday.

The bill now heads to the House.

Abortions could be banned as soon as six weeks into a pregnancy, when heartbeats are sometimes detected.

That’s before some women know they’re pregnant.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Kristina Roegner of Hudson, alluded in her remarks to the goal of abortion opponents to overturn the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case of Roe v. Wade.

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich twice vetoed similar bills, saying they would lead to a costly court battle and eventually be found unconstitutional.

New Governor Mike DeWine has said he would sign the bill.