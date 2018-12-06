Senator Vows To Keep Pressure On GM CEO

(WHBC) – Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman met with General Motors CEO Mary Barra and asked her to keep the Lordstown plant open.

How did that conversation go?

“Her response was totally non-committal,” Brown told Canton’s Morning News.

But Brown says he believes he and Senator Rob Portman have the attention of Barra, and they will keep the pressure on her.

The senator says he asked Barra to retool the Lordstown plant so that the highly efficient workers there can make a new electric vehicle or the Blazer.

“Lordstown is the most productive plant in North America. They can retool this plant and write off 100 percent of the costs.”

He also asked her to stop sending jobs to Mexico.

Senator Brown says Barra told him hundreds of laid off workers will be offered jobs at other GM facilities across the country.

“Maybe the CEO making $20 million dollars thinks people can just up and move, but, I’m glad they’re working with the workers they’re gonna lay off, but they don’t have to lay off these workers.”

The Lordstown production facility will stop making the Cruze in March, putting around 1,500 more people out of work.

3,000 jobs have been eliminated there since the beginning of 2017.