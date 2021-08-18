Sentencing Day for Hit-and-Run Accident That Killed Abigail Vanest
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 41-year-old Canton man charged in a hit-skip accident that took the life of 23-year-old Abigail Vanest was sentenced on Tuesday.
He was sentenced to eight years in prison on aggravated vehicular homicide charges.
Mario Lerario was arrested in Atlantic City in March
He had left the state seeking medical treatment for his injuries following the November accident.
Police say Lerario was speeding on Woodlawn Avenue NW in Jackson Township when he struck the Perry Township woman’s vehicle, which hit a pole and rolled over.
His accomplice 29-year-old Jessica Taylor picked him up at the accident scene and was also arrested in Atlantic City.
She’ll serve a week’s jail time for her involvement.