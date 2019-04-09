Serena Williams May Have Accidentally Told Us The Sex Of Meghan Markle’s Baby

Serena Williams may have let a slip of the tongue help reveal the sex of Meghan Markle’s baby.

Williams is close friends with Markle and recently attended her baby shower.

In a recent television interview, Williams revealed she was giving advice to one of her pregnant friends and first said she in reference to the baby but then she quickly tried to change up her pronouns.

Many suspect Williams was talking about Meghan Markle since she is almost due and the public still doesn’t know the sex of her baby.