“Sesame Street” Asked People Which Muppet They’d Take On A Deserted Island And The Debate Got Heated

There was a real heated debate on Twitter Monday after Sesame Street asked which Sesame Street friend would you take on a deserted island and the choices were Elmo, Grover, Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster.

Some selected Grover because of his superpowers and willingness to do whatever you ask, others chose Oscar because they felt like he knew how to “struggle” since he lives in a trashcan.

Cookie Monster was an obvious choice for those that hoped that he came with a lifetime supply of cookies. Others picked Elmo for a terrible reason, “Elmo because he’s the only one I would be able to kill and eat easily and without any remorse,” tweeted @JohnathanChait.