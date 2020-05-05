Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, Rebel Wilson join ‘The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II’
Mother’s Day TV watching will be full of music, makeovers, miracles, and Mommy Dearest. Leading the pack will be Disney’s Family Singalong Volume II with new names signing on to sing Disney’s classic songs. Seth Rogen, Donald Glover, and Rebel Wilson join the already star-studded live event which will be hosted again by Ryan Seacrest. HGTV will host a “Mom-a-Thon” with redecorating shows and rehabbing houses with a woman’s touch. “Call Your Mother” will air on Comedy Central with comedians Louie Anderson, Awkwafina, Jim Gaffigan, David Spade, and others sharing their favorite mom-moments. “Babies” will stream on Netflix, a six-part documentary detailing miracles of 15 babies and their first year of life. And if you’ve never seen it, “Mommy Dearest” is a must-see sometime during Mother’s Day, as the classic 1951 movie airs non-stop on IFC.