Settlement Group: Hundreds of Thousands of Defective Airbags Still on Ohio’s Roads
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even though the Takata airbag recall started over a decade ago, the outreach program that came about through the settlement agreement with Takata says there are still hundreds of thousands of defective airbags still on Ohio’s highways today, with 4000 of those vehicles falling into the “high risk” category.
A 19th person has just recently been confirmed as the latest person in the U.S. to die due to an exploding Takata airbag inflator.
The outreach group pushing owners to get those cars repaired says 17 million defective airbags are still on U.S. roads.
The state BMV is sending out recall notices again this week.
You can check the status of your vehicle in that recall here.