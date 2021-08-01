      Weather Alert

Seven Tornadoes Touch Down in Pittsburgh Region, One in Carroll

Aug 1, 2021 @ 4:37pm

MOON TWP., Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – National Weather Service survey crews confirmed seven tornado touchdowns in the Pittsburgh region on Thursday afternoon.

One of them was on the ground for six miles in eastern Carroll County.

Much of the tornado’s path was in unpopulated areas, but the weather service says the EF-2 twister nearly completely deforested one area of Lee Township.

There was also building and crop damage.

It was also confirmed that a chimney torn off a house was caused by tornadic winds.

One of the other twisters damaged homes in Wintersville in Jefferson County.

Three others occurred across the state line in Pennsylvania.

