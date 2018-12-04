Seven-Year-Old Makes A Ton Of Money Reviewing Toys

This kid made more money last year than you will likely do in your lifetime, all by reviewing toys. Talk about a dream come true for a seven-year-old.

Ryan of the “Ryan ToysReview” has been named No. 1 on Forbes’ annual list of highest-earning YouTube stars, bringing in a whopping $22 million from June 2017 to June 2018.

The channel started off in 2015, with a video of the then four-year-old opening up boxes of toys from Pixar’s Cars movie, which now has been watched nearly 935 million times.

With a subscriber base of 17.3 million and total views reaching 26 billion, Ryan now has an exclusive deal with Walmart on his own line of toys.

