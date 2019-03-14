Several Ohio Cities Rank High, and one is #1!
By WHBC
|
Mar 14, 2019 @ 8:34 AM

The United States has over 7,000 breweries.  And choosing the best CITIES for beer is difficult, because everyone’s so passionate.

But St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend, and the website Ranker.com decided to jump into the debate.  They asked people to rank the best cities in America for beer drinkers.  Here are the top ten, and some of the snubs are pretty controversial . . .

1.  Cleveland.

2.  Asheville, North Carolina.

3.  Portland, Oregon.

4.  Grand Rapids, Michigan.

5.  Chicago.

6.  Denver.

7.  Milwaukee.

8.  Cincinnati.

9.  San Diego.

10.  Columbus, Ohio.  A few big beer cities that didn’t make the top ten are Boston at #14 . . . Pittsburgh at #15 . . . Philadelphia at #17 . . . St. Louis way down in 20th . . . and New York in 31st place.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Park District Seeking Input On Tam O’Shanter Man Shot To Death During Social Media Sale Browns’ Trades For OBJ And Olivier Vernon Become Official DeWine Keynote Speaker At Chamber Dinner GM In Talks With Company About Lordstown Site? City Implements New Alert System
Comments