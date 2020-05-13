Several Sendoff Events for Jackson Seniors
JACKSON TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Graduation Day becomes a month-long celebration at Jackson High School.
It’s begun already with various “light up” events, with the big event being the Senior Sendoff on May 28, with seniors safely in their cars moving parade-like around the school, receiving their diplomas at the end.
There’s even a Community Procession through the township on the 30th, all part of Celebrate Seniors 2020.
Jackson Principal Jeff Kracker talked to our Jon Bozeka on Live and Local (10 a.m. to 12noon) on Tuesday.