Severe Storm Brings Hail, Heavy Rain, Power Outages
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some wild weather in the area Thursday afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm brought strong winds, hail and heavy rain, up to 2 inches in the Canton and Massillon areas.
There was a Flash Flood Warning in effect for Stark County Thursday afternoon.
A few thousand Edison and AEP customers got knocked out mainly in the Massillon area, most for a short time.
As of 6 a.m. Friday morning, 75 AEP customers in mainly Canton and elsewhere ibn Stark County were still without power.
Full restoration is expected at 3 p.m.
A portion of Route 62 in Holmes County was closed due to downed trees.