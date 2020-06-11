Severe Storm Takes Trees Down, Leaves Behind Power Outages
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly 100,000 AEP Ohio and First Energy customers across Ohio remain in the dark Thursday morning after a large storm system brought strong winds and heavy rain Wednesday evening.
As of 5 a.m., 2,800 power customers were out in Stark County, with over a thousand of them in the vicinity of West Tusc and Wertz Avenue.
The total number of outages is over 9,000 in Tuscarawas County and 5,000 in Summit.
Widespread wind damage was reported in the Dellroy and Roswell areas.
You want to watch for downed trees, especially on rural roadways.
The storm collapsed the roof and walls of the State Theatre in downtown Sandusky.