      Weather Alert

Severe Storms Bring Strong Winds, Heavy Rain to Mainly Carroll, Tuscarawas

Aug 11, 2021 @ 4:45am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rain to mainly Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties Tuesday afternoon.

In Carroll County, there was tree damage reported in Carrollton, Dellroy and Washington Township.

Damage was reported to the National Weather Service office in Cleveland.

Nearly a thousand AEP customers were down and out in Tuscarawas County at one point Tuesday afternoon.

Up to two inches of rain also came down in parts of southern Tuscarawas County.

