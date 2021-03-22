      Breaking News
COVID Vaccination For Ohioans Has New Timeline

Severe Weather Awareness Week, Tornado Siren Test is Wednesday

Mar 22, 2021 @ 7:42am

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio, and the National Weather Service reminds us that it’s about more than just tornadoes: severe thunderstorms, flooding, strong winds and more.

The weather service and we here at your Severe Weather Station also work to provide information days in advance of bad weather.

The statewide tornado siren test is Wednesday morning at 9:50.

Remember, a watch means conditions are favorable for a severe weather event; warning means the event is imminent or even happening now.

Popular Posts
Stop Posting Your Vaccine Cards On Social Media
COVID Vaccination For Ohioans Has New Timeline
A "Friends"-Inspired Ice Cream Is Coming That Tastes Like Nostalgia In A Pint
Snoop Dogg Leaves Live Stream Running For Eight Hours
Starbucks 50 Year Anniversary Drinkware Merch Line Features Gorgeous Metallic Mermaid Details