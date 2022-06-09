Severe Weather in Mainly Southern Ohio, Twister Near Dayton
TIPP CITY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Our area pretty much stayed away from impacts from severe weather on Wednesday, despite the issuance of some warnings.
But a tornado did touch down near Dayton, heavily damaging a Meijer warehouse in Tipp City.
The National Weather Service will be checking out other storm damage that may have been caused by twisters.
There are still a few thousand power outages Thursday morning in Hocking, Athens and Vinton Counties.
A few hundred Edison customers were out in Columbiana County Thursday morning from a storm there.