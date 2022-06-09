      Weather Alert

Severe Weather in Mainly Southern Ohio, Twister Near Dayton

Jun 9, 2022 @ 5:51am

TIPP CITY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Our area pretty much stayed away from impacts from severe weather on Wednesday, despite the issuance of some warnings.

But a tornado did touch down near Dayton, heavily damaging a Meijer warehouse in Tipp City.

The National Weather Service will be checking out other storm damage that may have been caused by twisters.

There are still a few thousand power outages Thursday morning in Hocking, Athens and Vinton Counties.

A few hundred Edison customers were out in Columbiana County Thursday morning from a storm there.

Popular Posts
Harry Styles Donates Pay From AirPods Commercial To Charity
Kanye West Might Be Developing Toys, Games, NFTs and Amusement Parks
‘Moorhen’ Is The Champion Word As Texas Teen Wins Spelling Bee Title
Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Oscars Slap On “Red Table Talk”
Doctor Strange Hits Disney+ This Month
Connect With Us Listen To Us On