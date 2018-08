Ingestible beauty products are becoming very popular, and Moon Juice’s dusts are one of the products that is growing in popularity. The Sex Dust is one of 6 dusts (Beauty, Brain, Power, Spirit, and Dream) that Moon Juice offers as a supplement to add to your morning smoothie, or any other hot or cold liquid. Amanda Chantal Bacon is the mind behind the dusts. You can find the dusts at Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, yoga studios, cafes, and a bunch of other places nation wide.