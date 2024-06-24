Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Shaboozey announces Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going tour

June 24, 2024 5:00PM EDT
Share
Daniel Prakopcyk

Shaboozey is taking his act on the road.

The “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer has announced the first leg of his Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going tour, named after his current album. The trek kicks off Sept. 9 at Minneapolis’ famed First Avenue. Various presales start Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time and run through Thursday. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. at AmericanDogwood.com.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has spent seven weeks in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 and was recently RIAA certified double Platinum.

Shaboozey is set to take the stage at the BET Awards on Sunday.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Aaron Deese Talks Dog Men, Small Town Monsters and Monster Fest
2

“Napoleon Dynamite” Promotes Ore-Ida’s “Tot-Protecting Pants”
3

Kate Middleton Shares Health Update Amid Cancer Battle
4

Sabrina Carpenter defends Jack Antonoff, reveals he produced half of ‘Short N’ Sweet’
5

Ed Sheeran is the most played artist in the U.K. for the seventh time