      Breaking News
Stark County Man Has Ohio’s Fourth Case of Coronavirus

Shaker Heights Beats McKinley

Mar 11, 2020 @ 9:15pm

McKinley saw its season come to an end at the hands of Shaker Heights 83-71 in the D-1 Regional Semi-Finals at Cleveland State.

Coach Vlajkovich’s squad had to play catch up all game long after falling behind the Raiders 24-10 after the one quarter.

That lead would grow to 20 points for Shaker at halftime 41-21 after the Raiders Dakota Cochran, who finished with a game high 28 points, hit a shot at the buzzer.

McKinley got as close as 4 points in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders canned their free throws to pull away for the win, they finished 28-35 from the charity stripe on the night.

Heights advances to the D-1 Regional Finals on Saturday afternoon against the winner of Medina and Mentor.

Junior Kobe Johnson led the Bulldogs with 20 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

C.J. Hall added 17 points for the Pups.

Canton McKinley finishes the season at 21-5.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends! Gemma's Fur is Like Velvet and Her Heart is Made of Gold!
Terms Of Use