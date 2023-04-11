Shakira begs paparazzi to respect the “physical and emotional health” of her two sons

Now that Shakira has left Barcelona in the wake of her breakup with longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué, she’s begging journalists and photographers in her new home — reportedly Miami — to leave the former couple’s kids alone.

Shakira wrote an impassioned note on her socials saying, “My children Milan and Sasha have endured a very difficult year, suffering incessant harassment and persecution without relief by the paparazzi and several media outlets in Barcelona. Now that they are beginning a new life, I implore the media on behalf of my children to please respect their right to privacy.”

Shakira goes on to “beg” paparazzi not to follow the boys to and from school, not to wait for them outside her house and not to follow them to their extracurricular activities “as the media did in Barcelona.”

The star goes on to ask paparazzi to “keep in mind that this is about the physical and emotional health and safety of two minors just 8 and 10 years of age,” who simply want to be able to go out in public or to school without being followed and photographed.

“I extend this petition not as an artist, but as a mother who wishes to protect and care for the psychological and emotional well-being of my children so they may live a happy and healthy life, as all children deserve to do,” she concludes.

Shakira and soccer star Piqué were together from 2011 to 2022. They split in June 2022 amid Piqué’s alleged infidelity, which Shakira documented in her record-setting hit “BZRP Music Session #53,” a collaboration with Argentine DJ Bizarrap.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.