Shakira details being “ambushed” by wild boars: “It's just crazy”
Even Shakira admits she’s having a hard time comprehending how she was ambushed and mugged by wild boars.
Speaking to Glamour UK, the Colombian singer reflected on the bizarre September incident, saying she was walking in Barcelona, Spain, with her eight-year-old son, Milan, when two wild boars “attacked” her in broad daylight.
“It’s just crazy,” she remarked. “I was taking my son, Milan, for a walk in the park and I got him a little ice cream. We sat on one of those park benches and we were just minding our own business. And then two huge wild boars came from the back and ambushed [us] and took my purse!”
Shakira, 44, said she began screaming because her purse had “my phone in it, my car keys, everything!”
Thankfully, she recovered her bag and confessed that the animals may have been interested in scoring a free meal.
“They started digging inside my purse,” she recalled. “Obviously my son’s sandwich was inside the purse, so that’s why they were so interested. So they took the sandwich and walked away and left my purse. It was wild.”
The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer first spoke about the strange incident via a string of Instagram stories and showed off her torn-up purse.
Apparently, Spain has been grappling with increasingly aggressive boars, meaning Shakira’s incident is not isolated. The BBC reports that in 2016, Spanish police received 1,187 phone calls about wild boars attacking dogs and running into traffic.
It’s estimated that over 10 million wild pigs live across Europe. They’re listed as an invasive species.
