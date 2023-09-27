Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Shakira Facing More Tax Fraud Charges In Spain

September 27, 2023 12:31PM EDT
Shakira has been charged with tax fraud in Spain, after failing to pay 6.7 million euros ($7.1 million) on her 2018 taxes. Prosecutors claim she used an offshore account “based in a tax haven” to attempt to avoid paying.

But this isn’t Shakira’s only tax problem rodeo. She’s already headed to trial in Barcelona on November 20th for another case accusing her of failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in taxes between 2012-2014. Shakira’s PR firm insisted in July that she had “always acted in concordance with the law and on the advice of her financial advisers,” adding: “(Shakira) is now focused on her artistic career in Miami and is calm and confident that she will receive a favorable resolution of her fiscal issues.”

