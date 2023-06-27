Shakira found out ex Gerard Piqué “betrayed” her while her father was in the hospital

Shakira has shared new details about her split from ex Gerard Piqué last year.

The singer revealed to People en Español that she found out Piqué had “betrayed” her while her father, William Mebarak Chadid, was in the hospital for a bad fall.

“He went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation,” Shakira said. “While he was at [my son] Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident. Everything happened at once. My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU.”

Shakira admitted that she thought she wasn’t “going to survive” the difficult time.

“The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most,” she said. “I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much.”

Chadid has been recovering through a “very hard and slow process,” according to Shakira. She said her father is “a wonderful man and an endearing character who surprises us all with his strength.”

