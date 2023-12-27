Shakira gets a statue in her Colombia hometown

Any star can win a Grammy or an American Music Award, but not many can say they’ve had a statue of themselves erected in their honor in their hometown.

On December 26, Shakira posted to Instagram a photo of a bronze statue depicting her in a pose from her 2005 “Hips Don’t Lie” video. It’s been installed in Barranquilla, Colombia, her hometown.

The post also included a photo of her parents posing with the statue, which stands 21 feet tall. “It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially my mother on her birthday,” Shakira wrote in the caption.

She included a photo of her parents and brothers with the mayor of Barranquilla, as well as a picture of the plaque on the statue.

The plaque, translated from the Spanish, reads, “A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity.”

That last line is a reference to Shakira’s charity, the Bare Feet Foundation, which works to get the children of Colombia access to public education. It’s named after her 1995 album, Pies Descalzos, which means “Bare Feet.”

“This is too much for my little heart,” Shakira wrote of the dedication.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.