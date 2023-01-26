Shakira to be honored by the Grammy Museum with new exhibit

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Shakira‘s music legacy and genius will be front and center at the Grammy Museum’s upcoming new attraction, Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience, which opens in March.

The singer released a statement about how thrilled she is to receive such recognition.

“It’s an honor to have the journey of my career displayed at the Grammy Museum,” she expressed. “These pieces are a testament to so many indelible moments that I cherish, and I’m so happy to be able to relive these memories with those who have and continue to support me as an artist.”

It will show her story from starting her career in her native Barranquilla, Colombia, to becoming a global pop superstar. The exhibit will not just focus on her music, it will also explore her cultural background, dancing and the boundaries she’s broken for Latin musicians.

In addition, the gallery will give fans an intimate look at her creative process by featuring 40 artifacts from her personal archive, original films and even an immersive experience that borrows elements from Shakira’s 2018 El Dorado tour.

The exhibit opens March 4 and will be installed in the Grammy Museum’s Latin Music Gallery.

