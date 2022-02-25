      Weather Alert

Shaq Buys a Few Vehicles For A Family With Nine Kids, Dinner And Dropping A Big Tip

Feb 25, 2022 @ 8:53am

Shaq made tens of millions as an NBA star and grew that with smart investments, and he’s vowed not the leave the house without doing a good deed for someone.

He bought an engagement ring for a “young, hardworking kid.”

He bought a bike for a kid at Walmart.

And now he just bought a 15-passenger van for the Collins family who outgrew their 12-passenger.

He took them out for dinner at the Rainforest Cafe and plopped down a $1000 tip for the waitress…AND then bought a truck the family’s father when he heard his truck wasn’t working. (That father is former Harlem Globetrotter Madrae Collins).

We need more Shaqs!!

 

Popular Posts
Victoria’s Secret Has Their First Model With Down Syndrome
Was Lebron laughing at Canton's own Macy Gray's "National Anthem?" (VIDEO)
Kelly Clarkson Wants To Change Her Name
Music Notes: Joe Jonas, Shawn Mendes, Alanis Morissette and more
Sam Smith makes surprise appearance at London Fashion Week
Connect With Us Listen To Us On