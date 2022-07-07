Shaq Buys A Washing Machine And TV For Dallas Couple
Shaquille O’Neal is known for buying complete strangers stuff, like a bike at Walmart for a kid, a van for a family, and engagement ring for a young couple… and he’s at it again!
Shaq just bought a house in Dallas, and was browsing at a nearby Best Buy store over the weekend when he met a young family looking for a washing machine. After talking with them, he paid for the washer for them — as well as a 70-inch TV just for fun.
He told Page Six, “I just want to make people happy.”
Get this: He recently picked up the dinner tab, about 40 tables, for everyone in the restaurant in NYC. He even asked the staff not to mention his name.