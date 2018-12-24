Share The Warmth Supplies Many With Holiday Cheer

(WHBC) – Hundreds of people in need enjoyed a nice Christmas Eve meal and access to many services during the Share the Warmth event at the Salvation Army of Canton.

Not only were people treated to a tremendous meal, but they also could get a haircut, take a warm shower and even meet Santa during the event.

“It means a lot, it’s really nice and shows that people care,” said Brenda, as she was enjoying her meal.

Patti Lawver, one of the many volunteers who made the event happen, was on dessert duty on the food line.

She says people coming through the line were very grateful.

“I had a Veteran come through and thank us for what we’re doing, and I told him it’s nothing compared to what he did for our country.”

People attending the event also left with some clothing and personal items, all of which were donated by people in the Canton community.