Shark Returned After Being Stolen In Baby Stroller

A gray horn shark has been returned after it was stolen from the San Antonio aquarium. A man can be seen stealing the shark from it’s tank, and putting it in a stroller. The man, and the people he came with, then left the aquarium. An employee approached them once they reached their vehicle, and told the group that they had seen the man reach out and take something out of the tank. The group then sped off.

Police investigated and found the person(s) responsible.

The shark has been returned to the aquarium and is in good health.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Vans Made Van Gogh Shoes Kids Are Burning Themselves With Hot Water Challenge LeBron’s Full Speech at Opening of I Promise School NN: Lucas Film Confirms Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher in Episode 9 Alex Trebek Hints at Retirement Jim Thome Inducted Into Hall of Fame