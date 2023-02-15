Shawn Mendes announced as the new brand ambassador for David Yurman

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Shawn Mendes has an exciting new partnership with jewelry company David Yurman. He’s just been announced as its new brand ambassador.

Taking to Instagram, Shawn shared a promotional video he shot for the brand’s upcoming spring campaign, which is said to be dubbed “Nature’s Artistry.” Shawn says the upcoming promotion celebrates “nature and the creative inspiration it provides.”

As for the video itself, fans are likening it to a thirst trap because it features a shirtless Shawn showing off his chiseled torso by the water. Other scenes see Shawn dressed in white and strumming a guitar as well as him staring pensively into the camera as the sun sets behind him.

Since this is a promotional video, Shawn’s decorated with different David Yurman pieces, including rings, bracelets and chain necklaces.

The company also saluted Shawn on Instagram, writing, “We are honored to have singer and songwriter @shawnmendes as the global male brand ambassador of our 2023 campaign.”

Actress Scarlett Johansson has been announced as the jeweler’s female brand ambassador. Their campaigns are now live on the luxury brand’s website.

