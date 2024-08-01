Shawn Mendes announces intimate concerts for new album, ‘Shawn’

Shawn Mendes is ready to share his new music.

The singer, who is releasing his self-titled fifth studio album, Shawn, on Oct. 18, announced on Thursday a run of intimate concerts in the cities where he recorded the album.

During the limited run of shows, Shawn will perform the album live in its entirety for the first time in an intimate theater setting.

“For my friends and family,” Shawn wrote on Instagram. “Wanted the first shows back to be special & to play this album for you live in the places we recorded it. I’ve never played an album top to bottom before but it’s already one of my favourite shows i’ve ever rehearsed. I love you guys, the band and I can’t wait to see you!”

Shawn will travel to Woodstock, New York; London, England; Nashville, Tennessee; Brooklyn, New York; Los Angeles, California; and Seattle, Washington, for the concerts.

Ticket registration sign-ups and additional information for all shows are available on Shawn’s website. Fans interested in the London show can receive a code to purchase tickets by preordering the album on Shawn’s UK website by Aug. 5. The Woodstock show goes on sale Aug. 2 for registered fans. Registered fans interested in all other shows can purchase tickets on Aug. 6.

