Shawn Mendes Announces Next Album For October 2024

Shawn Mendes has been somewhat off the radar for a while, but he’s back with new music!

He announced his new album, Shawn, will drop on October 18, 2024!

“Shawn” The Album out 10.18. You can pre-order now https://t.co/nP8dRXD2Rx pic.twitter.com/sBjK5qAJIm — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) July 31, 2024

Additional tweet reveal that the first two singles, “Why Why Why” and “Isn’t That Enough” will be out on his birthday, August 8!

His tracklist is as follows: