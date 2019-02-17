Shawn Mendes Breaking The Internet With Calvin Klein Campaign

We all knew Shawn Mendes was a hunk, but the internet wasn’t ready when the “In My Blood” singer sent fans wild after posting sneak peeks of his first Calvin Klein Campaign.
Posters and signs have already been spotted inside department stores flashing his sharp jawline and chiseled abs.
With the response from the internet, singing may not be the only career open to Shawn.
See the pictures below!
.@CalvinKlein #MyCalvins pic.twitter.com/gVOrHxPhuf
— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) February 16, 2019
.@CalvinKlein #MyCalvins. Campaign coming this week. pic.twitter.com/durcpJlzYh
— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) February 16, 2019