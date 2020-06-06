Shawn Mendes Hands His Instagram Over To Young #BlackLivesMatter
Activists on the Frontlines You may not see your favorite celebrity on the front lines protesting but it does not mean they are not using their celebrity for good. Shawn Mendes has 56 million followers on Instagram and he is handing those followers over to young Black Lives Matter change-makers.
By using his platform in this way it gives Black Lives Matter activists access to an audience they may not normally reach, allows for more knowledge and resources to get to a wider group of people and aids in the fight against racism. He kicked it off with an 18 year old from the University of Virginia at Charlottesville. She is an award winning community organizer, published author and is currently the youngest member of the inaugural Virginia African American advisory board. She was appointed by governor Ralph Northam.
What conversations are you having with friends and family about Black Lives Matter and the protests in the US?