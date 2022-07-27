Shawn Mendes has canceled his entire tour: “I was not ready for how difficult touring would be”

Courtesy Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes has canceled the rest of his Wonder Tour to prioritize his mental health.

He broke the sad news on Instagram Wednesday via a lengthy statement. “As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me,” the Grammy nominee explained.

He continued, “I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.”

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger,” Shawn wrote. “I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America and the UK / Europe.”

The singer added, “We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.”

Shawn said he will also be using this time to focus on “making new music.” The “Stitches” singer apologized to his fans for pulling the plug on his Wonder Tour, adding, “I know you all have been waiting do long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.”

Earlier this month, the Canadian superstar announced he was postponing his tour for three weeks and said in a since-deleted post he “hit a breaking point.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.