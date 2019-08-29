Shawn Mendes Launches the Shawn Mendes Foundation
Shawn Mendes is using his platform and voice to help young people around the world.
He took to his Instagram to announce the Shawn Mendes Foundation. The Foundation aims to encourage young people around the world to learn and evoke positive change. The Foundation hope to support multiple youth related causes in children’s healthcare, mental health and wellness, human rights, anti-bullying, education and more.
Do you support any causes or foundations headed up by a celebrity?