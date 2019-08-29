      Weather Alert

Shawn Mendes Launches the Shawn Mendes Foundation

Aug 29, 2019 @ 6:44am

Shawn Mendes is using his platform and voice to help young people around the world.

He took to his Instagram to announce the Shawn Mendes Foundation. The Foundation aims to encourage young people around the world to learn and evoke positive change. The Foundation hope to support multiple youth related causes in children’s healthcare, mental health and wellness, human rights, anti-bullying, education and more.

Do you support any causes or foundations headed up by a celebrity?

TAGS
Foundation Health Mendes mental Shawn Shawn Mendes
Popular Posts
Husband & Wife Have Epic Fight on Plane, She Hits Him With Laptop
Valedictorian Puts School Staff On Blast During Viral Speech
Submit Your Community Event
Social Influencer Defaces 200 Year Old Statue to Gain Followers
Dad and Baby Hilariously Discuss TV Show