Shawn Mendes on cancelling tour, shaving head, and new music

Shawn Mendes is opening up about the “very difficult” decision to cancel his tour last year.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the “In My Blood” singer reflected on his decision to cancel his tour dates to focus on his mental health.

“The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way,” he explained. “And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit.”

Mendes added that although it’s been “a lot of work…the last year-and-a-half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life.”

“I’m also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding,” he continued. “And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority.”

In July, Mendes, 24, canceled the rest of his Wonder Tour so that he could prioritize his mental health.

The “Stiches” singer also discussed his decision to shave his head, telling the outlet, “I think everyone should know what they look like with a shaved head. I also was just feeling this urge to just shake myself up a little bit.”

And when it comes to new music, Mendes shared, “I’m at the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I’m ready to start making some songs,’ which is exciting.”

