Shawn Mendes parties with The Weeknd after canceling tour

L-R: Kaytranada, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes at LIV Miami/World Red Eye

After canceling his entire tour in order to “take the time I’ve never taken personally,” Shawn Mendes is being true to his word: he spent Sunday night partying in Miami with fellow Canadian superstar The Weeknd.

The Weekend arrived at the club LIV Miami at 2 a.m. following his sold-out performance at nearby Hard Rock Stadium and went to the DJ booth, where he was joined by Shawn. Weeknd performed a few songs, while Shawn hung out and sang along to his pal’s tunes. Shawn, dressed in a plain white tank top, was all smiles.

After postponing three weeks’ worth of concerts earlier this month, Shawn called off the whole tour last week, telling fans, “We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.” He added that he’d use his time off to focus on “making new music.”

