      Weather Alert

Shawn Mendes releases melancholic music video for “It'll Be Okay”

Jan 13, 2022 @ 1:15pm

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

﻿Shawn Mendes ﻿is leaning into the heartbreak in his all-new music video for “It’ll Be Okay.” The emotional ballad chronicles his breakup from girlfriend Camila Cabello, whom he had been dating for about two years.

Shawn returned to his hometown of Toronto, Canada, to film the moody video, which features him wandering around the city streets as snow falls from the night sky.  As he sings the opening verse, the Grammy winner is seen sitting on a park bench as he spins what appears to be a fidget ring on his index finger.  He then begins his slow journey home, but it appears he doesn’t exactly know where his feet are taking him because he’s so consumed by the heartbreak.

Although the music video is simple, featuring just Shawn and Toronto’s city lights, fans praised its ability to perfectly capture the turbulent emotions one feels when a relationship is about to end.

The singer again teamed with ﻿Jay Martin to direct the video, who previously helmed the “Stitches,” “Mercy,” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” features.

Shawn and Camila announced in November via their respective Instagram stories that they were going their separate ways.  It read, in part, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever.” 

The Canadian singer released “It’ll Be Okay” about two weeks after the announcement.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Britney Spears Bares All On Instagram… Again
Britney Spears strips down in latest Instagram post to celebrate “Free woman energy”
Andy Samberg Doesn’t Want To Join TikTok Because He Thinks He’s Too Old
Dr. Dre Could Lose Millions If Super Bowl Halftime Is Canceled
Night One Of ‘The Bachelor’ One Of The Women Said She “Hates” Clayton
Connect With Us Listen To Us On