Shawn Mendes releasing new original song from ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ soundtrack

September 22, 2022 5:00PM EDT
Island Records,

Shawn Mendes doesn’t just voice the title character in the upcoming movie Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile — he’s also written and recorded some new songs for the soundtrack.

Shawn revealed the soundtrack details on Instagram and announced that a new original song he wrote for the project, “Heartbeat,” will be out September 30. The soundtrack’s available now for preordering/presaving.

It’s not clear what other songs Shawn had a hand in writing, but he does perform on five tracks. In addition to “Heartbeat,” he also sings a track called “Carried Away,” and duets with co-star Javier Bardem on “Take a Look at Us Now” and with co-star Constance Wu on “Rip Up the Recipe.”

The other writers on the soundtrack are Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar- and Tony-winning duo who brought you the tunes in La La Land, The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen. Classics including Elton John’s “Crocodile Rock” — of course — plus Stevie Wonder’s “Sir Duke,” The Gap Band’s “Steppin’ Out” and Pete Rodriguez‘s “I Like It Like That” round out the album.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

