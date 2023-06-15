Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Shawn Mendes reportedly taking “time to himself” post Camila reunion

June 15, 2023 2:15PM EDT
Share

After news that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s rekindled romance had once again fizzled out, People reports Shawn is taking some time to himself.

“Shawn is still growing and discovering himself. He needs time to himself to do what makes him happy,” a source tells the mag. “He has a lot more living and learning in his future.”

“The timing was wrong for Shawn and Camila,” the insider adds.

Earlier this week, a source told People Camila is back on the dating scene.

The two first split in 2021 after two years of dating, but rumors they were back together began in April when they were spotted kissing at Coachella. They were subsequently seen looking cozy together around New York City.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Music notes: Selena Gomez, Shakira and more
2

Britney Spears reacts to her ex and her family’s UK tabloid interview: “So sad”
3

Nominee Sara Bareilles “grateful” Tony Awards are happening amid the WGA strike: “I’m thrilled there won’t be a script”
4

Mix 94-1 is getting Dad into all six of these shows
5

A 14-Year-Old Animated A Scene For “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse”