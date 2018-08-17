She Made WHAT??

Are they worth this much money?
The Bottom Line: ScarJo is far ahead of the rest of Forbes’ list of Highest Paid Actresses with $40.5 million
The Full Story:
- Scarlett Johansson tops Forbes’ World’s Highest Paid Actress list this year
- She’s followed by Hollywood royalty Angelina Jolie, but not by as much as you may think
- Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, and Gal Gadot also made the list
Scarlett Johansson is sitting pretty atop “Forbes’” World’s Highest-Paid Actress list this year. She raked in $40-point-5 million, mostly thanks to her role as Marvel’s “Black Widow.” Hollywood royalty Angelina Jolie is her runner-up, but not as close as you would think with a paltry $28-million coming from her upcoming follow-up “Maleficent 2” (that’s currently in production).
Others on the list include endorsement-mogul Jennifer Aniston, plus upcoming “X-Man: Dark Phoenix” star and the new face of Dior, Jennifer Lawrence, along with Hollywood newbie Gal Gadot thanks to “Wonder Woman.” Below is the Top Ten – and you can check out the full list HERE.
- Scarlett Johansson – $40.5-million
- Angelina Jolie – $28-million
- Jennifer Aniston – $19.5-million
- Jennifer Lawrence – $18-million
- Reese Witherspoon – $16.5-million
- Mila Kunis – $16-million
- Julia Roberts – $13-million
- Cate Blanchett – $12.5-million
- Melissa McCarthy – $12-million
- Gal Gadot – $10-million
Source: Forbes