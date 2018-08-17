She Made WHAT??

Scarlett Johansson arrives at the world premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" on Monday, April 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Are they worth this much money?

The Bottom Line: ScarJo is far ahead of the rest of Forbes’ list of Highest Paid Actresses with $40.5 million

The Full Story:

  • Scarlett Johansson tops Forbes’ World’s Highest Paid Actress list this year
  • She’s followed by Hollywood royalty Angelina Jolie, but not by as much as you may think
  • Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, and Gal Gadot also made the list

Scarlett Johansson is sitting pretty atop “Forbes’” World’s Highest-Paid Actress list this year. She raked in $40-point-5 million, mostly thanks to her role as Marvel’s “Black Widow.” Hollywood royalty Angelina Jolie is her runner-up, but not as close as you would think with a paltry $28-million coming from her upcoming follow-up “Maleficent 2” (that’s currently in production).

Others on the list include endorsement-mogul Jennifer Aniston, plus upcoming “X-Man: Dark Phoenix” star and the new face of Dior, Jennifer Lawrence, along with Hollywood newbie Gal Gadot thanks to “Wonder Woman.” Below is the Top Ten – and you can check out the full list HERE.

  1. Scarlett Johansson – $40.5-million
  2. Angelina Jolie – $28-million
  3. Jennifer Aniston – $19.5-million
  4. Jennifer Lawrence – $18-million
  5. Reese Witherspoon – $16.5-million
  6. Mila Kunis – $16-million
  7. Julia Roberts – $13-million
  8. Cate Blanchett – $12.5-million
  9. Melissa McCarthy – $12-million
  10. Gal Gadot – $10-million

Source: Forbes

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Chad Smith Loses It New Steve Perry Song Fake Swearing?? Aretha Franklin, gravely ill Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander’s New Job?? Hall Of Fame Parade Pictures