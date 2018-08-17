She Made WHAT??

Are they worth this much money?

The Bottom Line: ScarJo is far ahead of the rest of Forbes’ list of Highest Paid Actresses with $40.5 million

Scarlett Johansson tops Forbes’ World’s Highest Paid Actress list this year

She’s followed by Hollywood royalty Angelina Jolie, but not by as much as you may think

Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lawrence, and Gal Gadot also made the list

Scarlett Johansson is sitting pretty atop “Forbes’” World’s Highest-Paid Actress list this year. She raked in $40-point-5 million, mostly thanks to her role as Marvel’s “Black Widow.” Hollywood royalty Angelina Jolie is her runner-up, but not as close as you would think with a paltry $28-million coming from her upcoming follow-up “Maleficent 2” (that’s currently in production).

Others on the list include endorsement-mogul Jennifer Aniston, plus upcoming “X-Man: Dark Phoenix” star and the new face of Dior, Jennifer Lawrence, along with Hollywood newbie Gal Gadot thanks to “Wonder Woman.” Below is the Top Ten – and you can check out the full list HERE.

Scarlett Johansson – $40.5-million Angelina Jolie – $28-million Jennifer Aniston – $19.5-million Jennifer Lawrence – $18-million Reese Witherspoon – $16.5-million Mila Kunis – $16-million Julia Roberts – $13-million Cate Blanchett – $12.5-million Melissa McCarthy – $12-million Gal Gadot – $10-million

Source: Forbes