(ONN) – Family and friends are remembering the 20-year old Ohio State University student who was shot and killed after being abducted from the Mansfield regional campus on Monday.

“She was just always happy,” said Kierra Rambo, Skylar Williams’ cousin.

“Her smile would just brighten up a room, she was just always happy no matter what.”

Williams was killed on Monday, shot by the man who abducted her, the father of her son, 24-year old Ty’rell pounds.

He was shot and killed by Kentucky State Police.

Rambo says Williams had protection orders against Pounds.

She has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover Skylar’s funeral arrangements and help provide for her one-year-old son Kylo.